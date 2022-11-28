Menu

Traffic

Impaired driving checkstops to be set across Sask. during holiday season

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 1:34 pm
The province announced that unplanned impaired driving checkstops will occur across Saskatchewan throughout the holiday season to ensure the safety of everyone. View image in full screen
The province announced that unplanned impaired driving checkstops will occur across Saskatchewan throughout the holiday season to ensure the safety of everyone. Emily Olsen/Global News

The Saskatchewan government is telling drivers to expect impaired driving checkstops across the province throughout the holiday season.

In a media release, the Saskatchewan minister responsible for SGI said checkstops are an important enforcement tool and a highly visual reminder to drivers about the importance of planning a safe ride home.

Read more: 361 impaired driving charges laid in Saskatchewan during December

“Impaired driving remains a persistent and deadly problem that requires ongoing enforcement,'” said Don Morgan. “SGI is providing additional funding to police agencies to conduct more than 40 checkstops this December in order to keep our roads safe.”

The province said that the checkstops can occur any day of the week, on a municipal street, in a city, in a town or on a highway.

Police also use roadside alcohol screening in which they can legally demand a roadside breath test from anyone stopped.

Under Bill C-46, there is no requirement for reasonable suspicion for the officer to demand a test, and drivers who refuse can be charged with a Criminal Code offence.

Read more: Operation Red Nose plans for another holiday season of sober driving

“Please be assured that a demand for a breath sample is not an accusation; it’s simply standard procedure to help ensure that people are driving sober,” said Supt. Grant St. Germaine, who is in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Traffic Services Division.

“We use all the tools we have at our disposal to try to keep our roads safe – roadside breath tests being one of them.”

Officials continue to remind motorists to only drive if they are sober and to find a safe ride home if they are impaired.

