Operation Red Nose plans for another holiday season of sober driving

Send this page to someone via email

Operation Red Nose volunteers will be gearing up this year for their annual road safety campaign, which will offer people safe rides home after holiday celebrations.

Operation Red Nose has partnered with SGI for the 14th annual campaign in Saskatchewan, which launched Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Saskatoon Ronald McDonald House.

“When you call Operation Red Nose, a team of three volunteers is dispatched to get you and your vehicle safely home and whatever donation you choose to make entirely goes to help one or many local youth projects,” said Marie-Chantal Fortin, national development co-ordinator for Operation Red Nose. “Operation Red Nose is a service provided to the community, by the community.”

This year, Saskatoon donations will go to the Saskatoon Lions Speed Skaters and the Saskatoon Ronald McDonald House.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a unique gathering that allows volunteers to make new friends and create fun memories. It also helps increase road safety during the holiday season.”

In Saskatchewan, the services will be available in Prince Albert, Saskatoon, The Battlefords and Yorkton.

“I can’t say enough good things about this service,” said Michael San Miguel with SGI. “It gets people and their vehicles home safely, it’s volunteer-run and free, but donations are welcome and accepted.

“This season is about giving. I can think of no better way to get into the spirit of the season than by giving a bit of your time to help save a life.”

Saskatoon’s Operation Red Nose for Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman will be running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17 on Friday and Saturday evenings. Hours of operation will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Local police services and RCMP were also in attendance in support of Operation Red Nose.

“In 2022, Saskatoon Police Service investigated 299 incidents where impaired driving criminal charges were laid,” said Deputy Chief Randy Huisman with the Saskatoon Police Service. “I’m happy to inform you that number is down from 2021, when 331 charges were laid for people driving impaired by alcohol, drugs or both.

Story continues below advertisement

“The officers who must attend these collision scenes with injuries and death can attest to the values of programs like this, especially during our holidays.”

Between now and the end of the year, the Saskatoon Police Service is committed to staffing several stop checks designated to finding and removing impaired drivers from roadways and educating the public. This education will include information on Operation Red Nose.