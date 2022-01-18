361 impaired driving charges laid in Saskatchewan during December

Send this page to someone via email

Advance warning of increased check stops in Saskatchewan weren’t enough to deter some drivers from getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Police forces in the province operated more check stops in December than ever before, SGI said Tuesday.

Those enforcement efforts resulted in the laying of 361 impaired driving charges, 275 of those under the Criminal Code.

Charges are down from September 2021, when SGI last held a monthly traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving.

Police reported 494 impaired driving offences that month, 368 under the Criminal Code.

Also during December, police issued 2,975 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving, 418 distracted driving tickets — including 346 for using a cellphone — and 177 seatbelt and child restraint tickets.

Police are focusing on intersection safety during SGI’s January spotlight.

