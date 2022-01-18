Menu

Canada

361 impaired driving charges laid in Saskatchewan during December

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 2:23 pm
Police in Saskatchewan were out in force during December, operating more check stops than ever before to nab impaired drivers. View image in full screen
Police in Saskatchewan were out in force during December, operating more check stops than ever before to nab impaired drivers. Emily Olsen/Global News

Advance warning of increased check stops in Saskatchewan weren’t enough to deter some drivers from getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Police forces in the province operated more check stops in December than ever before, SGI said Tuesday.

Read more: Drunk driver who killed family of 4 in crash outside Saskatoon denied full parole

Those enforcement efforts resulted in the laying of 361 impaired driving charges, 275 of those under the Criminal Code.

Charges are down from September 2021, when SGI last held a monthly traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving.

Trending Stories

Police reported 494 impaired driving offences that month, 368 under the Criminal Code.

Read more: 709 intersection violation tickets issued in Saskatchewan during November

Story continues below advertisement

Also during December, police issued 2,975 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving, 418 distracted driving tickets — including 346 for using a cellphone — and 177 seatbelt and child restraint tickets.

Police are focusing on intersection safety during SGI’s January spotlight.

Click to play video: 'SGI cracks down on holiday impaired driving' SGI cracks down on holiday impaired driving
SGI cracks down on holiday impaired driving – Dec 1, 2021
