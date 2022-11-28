Menu

Canada

Woman, 92, killed after being hit by driver of SUV in Lanaudière, Que.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 8:50 am
Quebec provincial police say the woman was fatally hit while crossing the road Sunday. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say the woman was fatally hit while crossing the road Sunday. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 92-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by someone driving an SUV on Sunday evening in Saint-Jean-de-Matha in Quebec’s Lanaudière region, police say.

Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called around 5 p.m. to Route 131.

The woman, a pedestrian, was in critical condition after being hit by someone driving the vehicle on a road with a speed limit of 80 km/h. There are no traffic lights or signs at the scene of the collision.

“The lady was struck as she was crossing Route 131 to get to a business. She was alone during the event,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Read more: Dramatic video shows car striking baby stroller at Montreal intersection

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say three people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision and none were injured.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene to understand the causes and circumstances of the accident. The investigation is continuing.

Route 131 at de la Rivière-Noire Sud Road was temporarily closed to traffic, but has since reopened.

