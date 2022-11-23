Dramatic video shows car striking baby stroller at Montreal intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they are investigating after a car was seen hitting an infant in a stroller and dragging it, in a hit and run last week in Outremont.

The dramatic incident captured on surveillance footage shows a black car rolling through the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues while a woman pushes a baby carriage. The car, without stopping, slams into the stroller snatching it out of the woman’s hands and continues to drive off heading in the direction of Van Horne Avenue.

The one-year-old in the stroller was not injured in the incident.

A video was posted by Twitter user Sarah Dorner, who said in the tweet she was “feeling shaken” after witnessing the hit and run.

According to witness accounts, police were told that the stroller got caught on the car’s mirror before getting loose several meters away.

Police were called to the scene but according SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, when they arrived, the child was already sent to hospital.

Bergeron says police currently have no suspects in the incident.

The video has gained traction circulating online, which police said may help with identifying the driver.

Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois said on Twitter he is shocked by the video and is in communication with authorities.

“I hope we can identify the driver quickly,” Desbois wrote. “I’m relieved the child is doing well.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.