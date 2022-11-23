Menu

Canada

Dramatic video shows car striking baby stroller at Montreal intersection

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 8:34 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal low-income earners hit hard by rising housing costs, report finds'
Montreal low-income earners hit hard by rising housing costs, report finds
With rising inflation and soaring interest rates, it's no surprise that affordable housing across the Greater Montreal area is becoming more inaccessible than ever. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, this is especially true for low-income families who are struggling to keep their heads above water

Montreal police say they are investigating after a car was seen hitting an infant in a stroller and dragging it, in a hit and run last week in Outremont.

The dramatic incident captured on surveillance footage shows a black car rolling through the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues while a woman pushes a baby carriage. The car, without stopping, slams into the stroller snatching it out of the woman’s hands and continues to drive off heading in the direction of Van Horne Avenue.

The one-year-old in the stroller was not injured in the incident.

A video was posted by Twitter user Sarah Dorner, who said in the tweet she was “feeling shaken” after witnessing the hit and run.

According to witness accounts, police were told that the stroller got caught on the car’s mirror before getting loose several meters away.

Police were called to the scene but according SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, when they arrived, the child was already sent to hospital.

Bergeron says police currently have no suspects in the incident.

Read more: Westmount target of a cyberattack, city says it’s not ‘immune to this sad reality’

The video has gained traction circulating online, which police said may help with identifying the driver.

Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois said on Twitter he is shocked by the video and is in communication with authorities.

“I hope we can identify the driver quickly,” Desbois wrote. “I’m relieved the child is doing well.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

