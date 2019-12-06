Boy, 3, in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Friday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. when a father was crossing the road with his son near the intersection of St-Joseph and Hutchinson streets.

The boy fell from the stroller for reasons that have not yet been determined and he was struck by a passing car, according to Brabant.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators remain at the scene, where a perimeter has been erected to block off the area.

