Canada

Boy, 3, in critical condition after being struck by car in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 11:58 am
Updated December 6, 2019 11:59 am
Montreal police say the boy fell out of his stroller. The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Friday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. when a father was crossing the road with his son near the intersection of St-Joseph and Hutchinson streets.

The boy fell from the stroller for reasons that have not yet been determined and he was struck by a passing car, according to Brabant.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators remain at the scene, where a perimeter has been erected to block off the area.

 

 

