Police search for suspects in Sherwood Park jewelry store break-and-enter

A break-in and theft Saturday morning, targeting a Sherwood Park jewelry store has left the store owners with more than just the cost of the stolen goods.

The two robbers, who used a hammer and metal bar to enter Beck Antiques and Jewelry store, “got away with an undetermined amount of collector coins and antique currency,” according to RCMP.

The cost to repair the damages caused during the break-in are likely to cost more than the value of the stolen goods, police said.

Police described both thieves as males with gloves on. One wore a black jacket with the hood up and the other wore a grey sweater with a face mask.

Police ask that anyone with any information about the theft contact Sherwood Park RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers.