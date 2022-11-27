Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for 2 suspects after victim allegedly hit in head with bottle

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 4:20 pm
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after an alleged assault in the Bloor and Dufferin streets area. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after an alleged assault in the Bloor and Dufferin streets area. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for two men after someone was allegedly struck in the head with a bottle.

Toronto police said they received an assault call in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area at around 8:30 p.m. on July 9.

It is alleged that someone was walking in the area when they began talking with two others. One of the two suspects then hit the victim in the head with a bottle, police said.

Read more: Man charged, female suspect sought after assault in Toronto: police

Police said the suspects then fled by foot.

The first suspect is described as medium build with a beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles, police said.

The second suspect was also medium build but clean shaven. Police said he was wearing a Blue Jays t-shirt, baseball hat, black shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

