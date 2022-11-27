Toronto police search for 2 suspects after victim allegedly hit in head with bottle

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for two men after someone was allegedly struck in the head with a bottle.

Toronto police said they received an assault call in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area at around 8:30 p.m. on July 9.

It is alleged that someone was walking in the area when they began talking with two others. One of the two suspects then hit the victim in the head with a bottle, police said.

Police said the suspects then fled by foot.

The first suspect is described as medium build with a beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles, police said.

The second suspect was also medium build but clean shaven. Police said he was wearing a Blue Jays t-shirt, baseball hat, black shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.