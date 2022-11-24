Menu

Crime

Man charged, female suspect sought after assault in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 12:12 pm
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police say a man has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said a 42-year-old man was assaulted with a knife on Sept. 20 at around 5 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road area.

Police said the man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to police, on Sept. 27, 38-year-old Mohamed Abdihakim from Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Officers are still searching for a female suspect.

Police said the woman is in her early 20s and has brown and blond hair.

She was seen wearing a black shirt, a black sweater, black shorts and was carrying a brown handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Statistics Canada releases latest hate crime data
Crime Toronto Police Assault Toronto crime TPS assault investigation Markham Road Armed Assault Eglinton Avenue East man attacked with knife
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

