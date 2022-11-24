Man charged, female suspect sought after assault in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police say a man has been charged in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said a 42-year-old man was assaulted with a knife on Sept. 20 at around 5 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road area.

Police said the man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to police, on Sept. 27, 38-year-old Mohamed Abdihakim from Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Officers are still searching for a female suspect.

Police said the woman is in her early 20s and has brown and blond hair.

She was seen wearing a black shirt, a black sweater, black shorts and was carrying a brown handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.