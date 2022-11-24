Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after armed robbery of man’s cellphone on GO train

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 9:48 am
Man wanted in armed robbery on Eglinton GO Train on Nov. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Man wanted in armed robbery on Eglinton GO Train on Nov. 18, 2022. Toronto police

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect after a man reported he was robbed at knife-point last week.

Police said on Nov. 18 at 11:17 p.m., a man boarded a GO train at Eglinton Station that was bound for Union Station.

Investigators said the suspect sat beside the victim and demanded his cellphone.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and pressed the blade against the victim, police said.

Read more: Toronto police search for 2 men following break-and-enter

The suspect is described as a man, about five feet seven inches tall and about 145 pounds, with a medium build and gold teeth on the upper left side of his mouth.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and brown boots with white fur on top and was carrying a camouflage backpack at the time of the robbery.

Police have released security images and are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.

