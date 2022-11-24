Suspect wanted after armed robbery of man’s cellphone on GO train

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect after a man reported he was robbed at knife-point last week.

Police said on Nov. 18 at 11:17 p.m., a man boarded a GO train at Eglinton Station that was bound for Union Station.

Investigators said the suspect sat beside the victim and demanded his cellphone.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and pressed the blade against the victim, police said.

The suspect is described as a man, about five feet seven inches tall and about 145 pounds, with a medium build and gold teeth on the upper left side of his mouth.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and brown boots with white fur on top and was carrying a camouflage backpack at the time of the robbery.

Police have released security images and are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.