People line up for Christmas tree at Winnipeg’s 67th Scout Group annual sale

People lined up on Saturday to get a Christmas tree at the annual tree sale hosted by Winnipeg’s 67th Scout Group.

Trees are being sold until Dec. 23 at Grosvenor Avenue and Oak Street and all the money is going toward the Scout Group.

“The money that we raise from Christmas trees helps us run our programs, buy equipment, helps to pay for camps and activities that our youth do in the scout program,” said Doug Strang, commissioner.

This is the 58th year in a row that the group has held the tree sale, during COVID times the group had to take orders online and provide the trees the customers personally via either curbside pickup or personal delivery, Strang told Global News.

The scouts sold out of trees early in 2020, which Strang called unusual.

“The other thing that happened in 2020 is it seemed like there was quite a big jump in demand for trees and we don’t really know why.” he said.

This year things are back to normal and Strang is hoping Winnipeggers continue to come out and show their support.

“We’ve got lots of trees and you know, we hope people come out and have a look and take home a tree.”