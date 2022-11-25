B.C. RCMP seeking person of interest in suspicious fire, death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death investigation is underway in B.C.’s Interior, say police, who are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is looking to locate Michael Mawley.

According to police, human remains were located following a suspicious fire on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mawley’s family residence in the border community of Kingsgate.

“Investigators are interested in speaking with Michael Mawley as soon as possible,” said the RCMP.

“Mawley’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to British Columbia, Alberta and Idaho.”

Mawley is described as five-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you see Mawley, do not approach him, and call 9-1-1.

Insp. Brent Novakoski said if Mawley hears or sees this call for information, he should contact the nearest police branch.

RCMP also asked the public to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed in the Kingsgate area. They also want to see any dashcam or video footage taken on Nov. 19 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. MST.