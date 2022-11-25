Menu

Crime

B.C. RCMP seeking person of interest in suspicious fire, death investigation

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 7:13 pm
Police are looking to locate Michael Mawley, with RCMP adding his current whereabouts are unknown. View image in full screen
Police are looking to locate Michael Mawley, with RCMP adding his current whereabouts are unknown. RCMP

A suspicious death investigation is underway in B.C.’s Interior, say police, who are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is looking to locate Michael Mawley.

According to police, human remains were located following a suspicious fire on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mawley’s family residence in the border community of Kingsgate.

“Investigators are interested in speaking with Michael Mawley as soon as possible,” said the RCMP.

“Mawley’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to British Columbia, Alberta and Idaho.”

Mawley is described as five-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you see Mawley, do not approach him, and call 9-1-1.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Insp. Brent Novakoski said if Mawley hears or sees this call for information, he should contact the nearest police branch.

RCMP also asked the public to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed in the Kingsgate area. They also want to see any dashcam or video footage taken on Nov. 19 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. MST.

