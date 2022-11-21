Three fires in North Okanagan prompt separate investigations; one blaze deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Three investigations are underway in the North Okanagan in connection to three separate fires since Friday.

Two of the fires erupted at mobile homes while another was at the Canadian Tire Store in Vernon.

The commercial fire has been deemed suspicious.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and at this point, we have reason to believe it was deliberately set, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The fire at the Canadian Tire occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The fire sparked outside the store in a locked compound.

By the time crews managed to knock it down, the commercial building had sustained significant damage.

Minor smoke and fire damage was also reported inside the structure.

Terleski said police don’t have any suspects yet but are canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

We are in the process of collecting video surveillance from other businesses in the area and are also asking the public for their assistance,” Terleski said.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was travelling through the area between 2 a.m., and 3:30 a.m., who has dashcam footage, or anyone that was taking video footage or photographs near the scene at the time of the fire.

It’s not known when the store will re-open.

Investigators are also probing the fires at two mobile homes.

The first happened on Friday morning at the Lakeway Home Park in Coldstream.

“Crews did a great job protecting the place next door, which did sustain some siding damage,” said fire investigator Keith Green. “The main structure, the main residence here on this unit is severely compromised and the home owners are obviously very upset.”

Green said the fire started in a shed and jumped to the home.

It’s believed the homeowner had been using a portable heater while doing repairs to a hot tub but it’s still unclear if that contributed to the blaze.

There were no injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

The third investigation that’s still underway is connected to a structure fire in the Okanagan Landing neighbourhood of Vernon on Saturday afternoon.

That blaze also involved a mobile home, destroying it as well as an RV.

“I saw flames 20-feet tall. Very hot. It caught on fire so quickly it was amazing,” said neighbour Alisteir Waugh.

Neither that fire nor the mobile home fire in Coldstream are considered suspicious.