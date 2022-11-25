Threatening graffiti in bathroom prompts police presence at London, Ont. high school

Send this page to someone via email

Many students were marked as absent on Friday at a downtown London, Ont., high school after a graffitied threat was discovered at the school earlier this week, prompting a response by city police.

The graffiti was located in a girl’s bathroom at Catholic Central High School on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, and made reference to “an alleged threat to the safety of students and staff on Friday, November 25,” Patrick Gilson, the high school’s principal, said in a letter to parents.

“The police have been notified and arrived on scene to further investigate the threat. To ensure maximum safety, police will be present at the school on Friday,” he said.

The specifics of the graffiti and the alleged threat were not made public.

School board spokesperson Mark Adkinson said in an email to members of the media that roughly half of the high school’s students were marked as absent on Friday.

He noted, however, the board only tracks whether a student’s absence is informed or uninformed, not the reasons why.

In a statement, a spokesperson with London police said officers were made aware of the “graffiti-style” threat on Wednesday.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there will be an increased police presence in the area of the school today,” Cst. Sandasha Bough said in an email.

Global News reached out to the London District Catholic School Board for further comment, but did not receive a response by publishing time.

“Please know we take these threats very seriously and involve the police immediately,” Gilson said in his statement.

“We also hope that if you are hearing anything from your child regarding this incident or any other that may compromise the safety of students and staff, please contact administration.”

Gilson added that he was confident the school would have a day without further interruptions and that students and staff would be safe.

“If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the school office. I would ask that families refrain from speculation or circulating rumors, especially those that may appear online.”