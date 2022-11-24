Menu

Crime

Obstruction, accessory, arson counts laid against London, Ont. woman in fatal April hit-and-run

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 24, 2022 5:41 pm
Thou Roeun, 38. View image in full screen
Thou Roeun, 38. Courtesy: GoFundMe

A 33-year-old London, Ont., woman is facing obstructing justice and accessory counts in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this year that left a 38-year-old father of three dead, police say.

The charges come almost seven months to the day after Thou Roeun was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Adelaide and Nelson streets around 9:30 p.m. on April 23.

Roeun was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries. The vehicle involved, a 2022 silver VW Passat, fled from the scene and was located the following day.

The new accused, who also faces an arson-related charge, is the third person to be arrested in the case.

Read more: Charges laid in fatal April hit and run crash that left man dead: London police

Story continues below advertisement

On June 8, police announced that a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged with several counts in the collision, including dangerous operation causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, and operation while prohibited.

A 25-year-old London woman was also charged with public mischief for falsely reporting that an offence had been committed when it had not, police said at the time.

The third suspect announced Thursday faces charges of obstructing justice, accessory to commit – failure to stop after accident causing death, arson causing damage to property, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

She remained in custody and was expected to appear in court Friday, police said.

The 29-year-old male suspect and 25-year-old female suspect charged over the summer are due back in court on Tuesday and on Jan. 23, 2023, respectively.

