Crime

B.C. mother found passed out drunk behind the wheel with her baby, dog in the back

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 2:45 pm
A B.C. mother is now facing charges of driving while impaired after she was found passed out behind the wheel of her truck with her infant child in the back.
A B.C. mother is now facing charges of driving while impaired after she was found passed out behind the wheel of her truck with her infant child in the back. AlexRaths / Getty Images

A B.C. mother is facing charges of driving while impaired and driving while over the legal limit after a woman was found passed out drunk behind the wheel of her truck on Nov. 17.

Her infant child was strapped into their car seat in the back, and her dog was also in the backseat.

She had also previously been involved in a hit-and-run collision in Oceanside earlier that same day, police said.

Nanaimo RCMP said officers were first called on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. to the parking lot of the North Town Centre Mall.

They found a Ford F-150 pickup truck in park but the engine was still running.

The officers tried to repeatedly rouse the woman by yelling and knocking on the windows but were unable to, police said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. bus driver facing impaired driving charges'
B.C. bus driver facing impaired driving charges

Read more: Vernon Mounties ‘target and remove’ 4 impaired drivers off roads in one weekend

They called for Emergency Health Services and the fire department to help them remove the woman from the vehicle.

They were eventually able to wake her and remove her, police said, and she and her child were taken to the hospital.

“While being transported by EHS, officers detected a strong odor of liquor on her breath which provided grounds to pursue impaired driving,” Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

After examination, the child was turned over to their father and the mother was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

Police said two samples of her breath were taken and both showed her being 2.5 times over the legal limit.

She was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 24 hours.

Read more: Driver of B.C. bus carrying 35 passengers charged with impaired driving

At the hospital, both mother and child were medically examined. The child was turned over to their father and the woman was transported to the Nanaimo detachment. While at the detachment, two samples of her breath were obtained, both being 2.5 times over the legal limit.

This incident is disturbing on many levels but needless to say that we are just glad that the child was not injured in any way, Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

