Vernon Mounties ‘target and remove’ 4 impaired drivers off roads in one weekend

Four impaired drivers were pulled off the road by Vernon Mounties this week, prompting a reminder that patrols will be active.

“Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and there’s zero tolerance for it,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“We will continue to target and remove impaired drivers through enforcement activities, but the reality is that everyone has an important role to play in keeping our roads safe. It starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel of a vehicle. If you are going to drink, plan ahead to have a safe, sober ride home and do not drive impaired.”

The first impaired driver was encountered during a Saturday traffic stop with a vehicle near the intersection of 32nd Street and 32nd Avenue in Vernon.

The man’s ability to drive a motor vehicle appeared to be affected by alcohol, RCMP said.

“After being read a demand, the man refused to provide a sample of his breath,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver, a 32-year old Kamloops man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.”

Then on Sunday at around 12:45 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Coldstream Avenue in Vernon.

“The man operating the vehicle was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath after the officer noticed several signs of alcohol impairment,” RCMP said. “The driver, a 33-year old Salmon Arm man provided a sample of his breath that registered Fail on a roadside screening device.”

As a result, he was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

About an hour later, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police conducted a check of a vehicle driving in the 2800-block of 30th Avenue.

“Shortly after stopping the vehicle, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation. A breath test administered using a roadside screening device resulted in the 20-year-old Vernon man being issued a three-day driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act,” RCMP said.

Then, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 35th Street and 29th Avenue after it was observed committing a traffic offence.

The investigator suspected the driver’s ability to operate his vehicle was impaired by alcohol and a breath test was administered using a roadside screening device, the result of which was a fail.

The 52-year old Vernon man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.