Crime

B.C. bus driver carrying 35 passengers charged with impaired driving

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 6:09 pm
West Vancouver Police Department. View image in full screen
West Vancouver Police Department. Files

West Vancouver police say a driver accused of transporting 35 passengers on a commercial bus while he was impaired is facing criminal charges.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, while the bus was en route from Whistler to Vancouver, West Vancouver police said in a media release.

Read more: Transit bus impounded following traffic stop by Kelowna RCMP

According to police, a passenger on the bus phoned police to report that the driver appeared intoxicated and was driving erratically.

Officers stopped the bus near Horseshoe Bay, detained the driver, and took him to the police department to provide a breath sample that resulted in a charge recommendation.

Police said Thursday that Craig Randle, a 65-year-old Delta resident, has now been charged with two impaired driving offences.

Read more: Red Deer school bus driver pleads guilty to impaired driving

Investigators thanked the alert passenger for reporting the incident, which they said may have prevented a serious crash.

Anyone who sees someone they believe is driving while impaired should call 911, police said.

 

