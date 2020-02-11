Transit bus impounded following traffic stop by Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

It turns out it doesn’t matter what kind of vehicle you are driving when you’re given a roadside impaired driving prohibition in B.C.: all vehicles fit for travel on local roads are subject to being impounded.

That’s what Kelowna Transit found out after one of its drivers failed an RCMP roadside breathalyzer test on Sunday.

“The bus did get impounded,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “It is mandatory with 90 day IRP’s (immediate roadside prohibitions).”

Kelowna Transit thought it would be enough to keep the bus in a holding pattern on their Hardy Street lot, but ICBC requested the bus be moved to the impound lot, a spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Kelowna transit bus driver allegedly caught drunk driving after passenger calls police

On Tuesday afternoon, Global News filmed the transit bus being re-positioned for the 30-day stay at Mario’s Towing on Sexsmith Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite having a bus out of commission for a month, the Kelowna Transit spokesperson said no service will be missed due to the bus being impounded.

The bus driver’s erratic operation of the bus was called in by a passenger just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Kelowna RCMP stopped the vehicle at Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road where the driver failed a roadside breathalyzer test.

The unidentified 52-year-old driver lost his driver’s licence for 90 days, which indicates the breathalyzer reading was over 80 milligrams.

“This passenger is commended for noticing an issue and reporting it immediately,” Cpl. Noseworthy said.