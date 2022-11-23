Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for 2 men following break-and-enter

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:29 pm
Two men are wanted in a Toronto police investigation. View image in full screen
Two men are wanted in a Toronto police investigation. TPS/Handout

Police are appealing to the public for help after a break-and-enter was reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to a break and enter in the area of Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue on Nov. 19.

It is alleged two men broke into an apartment in the area and stole “multiple items.”

The men were seen leaving in a dark Mitsubishi Outlander, according to police.

The first suspect is described as thin-to-medium build with a moustache or beard. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and dark shoes, police said.

Police described the second suspect as also thin-to-medium build. He was also wearing dark clothing.

