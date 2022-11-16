Police seek suspect after break and enter reported in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Nov. 10 at around 11:15 p.m., a man was in the Luttrell Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.
Officers say he broke into a residence.
Police are now searching for 51-year-old Edward James McKibbon from Toronto.
He is wanted for break and enter and mischief.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
