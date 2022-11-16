Police seek suspect after woman assaulted in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.

Officers said a man assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene in an older-model black Honda Civic.

Police said officers are searching for 27-year-old Dimetri Wayne McIntosh from Mississauga.

He is wanted for two counts of assault and one count of intimidation with violence.

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.