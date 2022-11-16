Police seek suspect after woman assaulted in Toronto

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said that on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.
Officers said a man assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene in an older-model black Honda Civic.
Police said officers are searching for 27-year-old Dimetri Wayne McIntosh from Mississauga.
He is wanted for two counts of assault and one count of intimidation with violence.
“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
