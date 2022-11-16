Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after woman assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 2:19 pm
Police are searching for Dimetri Wayne McIntosh, 27, wanted in connection with an assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police are searching for Dimetri Wayne McIntosh, 27, wanted in connection with an assault investigation. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.

Officers said a man assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene in an older-model black Honda Civic.

Police said officers are searching for 27-year-old Dimetri Wayne McIntosh from Mississauga.

He is wanted for two counts of assault and one count of intimidation with violence.

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

