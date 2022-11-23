Update expected from Coquitlam RCMP following crime spree through Tri-Cities

Send this page to someone via email

An update is expected Wednesday from Coquitlam, B.C., RCMP following a crime spree through the Tri-Cities Tuesday afternoon.

Two suspects remain at large after police said an armed robbery at a car dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam unfolded into “multiple scenes.”

Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a robbery involving firearms and four suspects.

Two at-large following violent crime spree in the Tri-Cities

The four were seen stealing a vehicle from the dealership and fleeing, leading to an exchange of gunfire with police, RCMP said. No one was shot, however.

Employees at the dealership Wednesday morning told Global News a black Mercedes CL350 was stolen along with some other items but they did not say what.

About 12 employees were working at the time but said they did not see much because they hid under their desks.

As the incident continued, police said the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 1 near the King Edward overpass and then tried to escape on foot.

Large police incident in Coquitlam with 'multiple scenes'

One of the four was quickly found and arrested, while another was found in Surrey after allegedly carjacking a vehicle. The two others remain at large, police said, and it’s not clear if they were injured.

The incident appears to have concluded near the Ikea in Coquitlam.

More to come.