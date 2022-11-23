Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested in Merritt after long standoff

Send this page to someone via email

A Merritt, B.C., man is now behind bars following a lengthy standoff with Mounties.

At around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said a man was seen in the area of Voght Street and Priest Avenue behaving suspiciously.

“Upon attendance, officers witnessed a man kick in the back door of a house and rush inside,” RCMP said.

“The occupants living there were evacuated by police and the South East District Emergency Response Team were called to assist.”

After a lengthy standoff with police, the man exited the house.

Ronald Karlson was safely taken into custody.

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during our search for Karlson.” Sgt. Josh Roda said in a press release. “We are thankful no one was injured and this had a successful conclusion.”

Karlson is being held in custody and will be brought before the courts Wednesday.

A week ago police put out a plea for more information about Karlson, who was on conditions that included not being within a five-kilometre radius of the city of Merritt.

Mounties advised that if he was seen, people should avoid him and call 911.

In the last week there has been a lot of police activity in Merritt and at least two events including gunfire. Police have not said if these matters are connected.