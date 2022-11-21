Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Heavy police presence witnessed in Merritt in wake of shootings

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 1:19 pm
RCMP in Merritt converged on a property on Granite Avenue Sunday night. View image in full screen
RCMP in Merritt converged on a property on Granite Avenue Sunday night. Courtesy: Twitter/@I68736176Isaac

A heavy police presence was witnessed in Merritt Sunday, on the heels of two shootings earlier in the week.

Merritt RCMP and emergency response teams were seen converging on a property in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue late Sunday.

Read more: More shots fired in Merritt, B.C. three days after several shootings

People living in the area said they heard flashbangs, but RCMP have yet to confirm what happened.

Multiple calls have been made to the RCMP for more details.

This incident follows several others in Merritt, including a string of targeted shootings Tuesday, and three men being arrested Wednesday in an alleged kidnapping.

More to come.

Emergency response teams were seen in Merritt Sunday, following several police incidents. View image in full screen
Emergency response teams were seen in Merritt Sunday, following several police incidents. Courtesy: Twitter/@I68736176Isaac
