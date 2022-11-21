Heavy police presence witnessed in Merritt in wake of shootings

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A heavy police presence was witnessed in Merritt Sunday, on the heels of two shootings earlier in the week.

Merritt RCMP and emergency response teams were seen converging on a property in the 2600 block of Granite Avenue late Sunday.

People living in the area said they heard flashbangs, but RCMP have yet to confirm what happened.

Multiple calls have been made to the RCMP for more details.

This incident follows several others in Merritt, including a string of targeted shootings Tuesday, and three men being arrested Wednesday in an alleged kidnapping.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.