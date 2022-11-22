Heavy snowfall expected on some B.C. Interior mountain passes and cities

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior may be snowed in Tuesday with the arrival of “an intense frontal system,” Environment Canada says.

A snowfall warning has been issued for both mountain passes and towns and cities within the Southern Interior.

2:00 First snowfall of the season catches many Okanagan residents off guard

“An intense frontal system will move across the BC interior today,” Environment Canada said. “Light snow will intensify this morning and persist through today, tapering to light flurries tonight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Travellers on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass are being warned that somewhere between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could fall Tuesday.

Similarly, cities in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Cariboo and North Thompson are also getting a warning for the same amount of potential snowfall.