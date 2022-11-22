Menu

Heavy snowfall expected on some B.C. Interior mountain passes and cities

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 12:04 pm
The Coquihalla, near Merritt, Nov. 22, 2022. More snow is expected later Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Coquihalla, near Merritt, Nov. 22, 2022. More snow is expected later Tuesday. Courtesy: Drive BC

Parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior may be snowed in Tuesday with the arrival of “an intense frontal system,” Environment Canada says.

A snowfall warning has been issued for both mountain passes and towns and cities within the Southern Interior.

First snowfall of the season catches many Okanagan residents off guard

“An intense frontal system will move across the BC interior today,” Environment Canada said. “Light snow will intensify this morning and persist through today, tapering to light flurries tonight.”

Travellers on Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass are being warned that somewhere between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could fall Tuesday.

Similarly, cities in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Cariboo and North Thompson are also getting a  warning for the same amount of potential snowfall.

