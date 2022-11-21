Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after woman reportedly assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 6:54 pm
Police are searching for 46-year-old Bradley Cole, wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 46-year-old Bradley Cole, wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday just before 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Read more: 3 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

Officers said a man allegedly assaulted a woman and damaged her vehicle.

Police are now searching for 46-year-old Bradley Cole from Toronto.

Officers said he is wanted for assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTPSToronto assaultDanforth AvenueWoman AssaultedVictoria Park Avenue
