Police seek suspect after woman reportedly assaulted in Toronto

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sunday just before 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.
Officers said a man allegedly assaulted a woman and damaged her vehicle.
Police are now searching for 46-year-old Bradley Cole from Toronto.
Officers said he is wanted for assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
