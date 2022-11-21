Menu

Traffic

3 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 2:48 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area, just before 2 p.m.

Officers said three people were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two men were taken to a trauma center serious, but non-life-threating injuries.

Roads were closed in the area, police said.

