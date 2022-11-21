3 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area, just before 2 p.m.

Officers said three people were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two men were taken to a trauma center serious, but non-life-threating injuries.

Roads were closed in the area, police said.

COLLISION:

Kipling Av + Rexdale Blvd

1:59pm

– Unknown injuries

– police are on scene

– 3 ppl being transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

ROAD CLOSURE: Kipling is closed in both directions at Redwater Dr @TTCnotices#GO2271122

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 21, 2022