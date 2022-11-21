Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Saskatchewan small business owners, consumers face holiday money crunch

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 5:41 pm
Sask. entrepreneurs are asking shoppers to think local this holiday season View image in full screen
Consumers and small businesses in Saskatchewan are seeing the rising cost-of-living and is affecting holiday optimism, reports says. Jacqueline Wilson / Global News

The holidays are now just a month away, and many are getting into the holiday spirit.

But with the rising cost of living affecting holiday optimism, for both consumers and small businesses, those spirits may not be so high this year.

A Conexus Credit Union financial wellness manager said it can be intimidating to talk about money especially when you’re not feeling too great about your financial situation.

Read more: Why shoppers can expect deep discounts this holiday season

“Financial stress can have effects on your physical, emotional and mental health including insomnia, depression, anxiety, relationship difficulties, social withdrawals and more,” said Joel Graham.

A recently-released study conducted on behalf of Conexus Credit Union found that money was already listed as the number one stressor among its respondents.

Story continues below advertisement

Our most recent survey data suggests that, particularly in the retail and hospitality sectors, small business confidence remains low,” said Brianna Solberg, Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Senior Policy Analyst.

“That just speaks to the stress that small business owners are still facing in regard to labour shortages, supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, and just uncertain about consumer spending habits heading into the holidays.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses is encouraging consumers to recognize that everyone has a role to play in supporting small businesses this holiday season.

Following Black Friday, Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses started an initiative called Small Business Saturday coming up on Nov. 26.

Read more: Holiday spending in Canada expected to fall amid recession concerns: report

“We’re just encouraging everybody to join us in kicking off their holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday and to look for ways they can champion shopping local,” said Solberg.

“Maybe there’s some deals to be found or some special rates. And yeah, just showing some love to our local businesses.”

Solberg said only half of small business owners in Saskatchewan are back to making their normal sales, but they’re still staring down significant debt for the average small business owner in the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'While people cut back on spending, retailers optimistic lower prices on the way for Christmas shopping season'
While people cut back on spending, retailers optimistic lower prices on the way for Christmas shopping season

 

Saskatchewan NewsinflationSupport LocalConexus Credit UnionSmall Business OwnersCosts Of Livingholiday costsSaskatchewan holiday costs
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers