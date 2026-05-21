‘Stay vigilant’ when buying World Cup tickets, Competition Bureau warns

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As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches with 13 games scheduled to take place in Canada, the Competition Bureau is warning fans to “stay vigilant” when buying tickets to events, including those games.

The Bureau released a statement Wednesday outlining several risks people could face when buying tickets to events like high-demand soccer matches during the World Cup, including potential scams.

“As summer arrives and brings a season packed with concerts, festivals, and sports events like the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Competition Bureau warns consumers to stay vigilant when buying event tickets,” said the statement.

“As consumers are eager to secure seats for popular happenings, the excitement also creates opportunities for dishonest practices in the ticketing industry.”

Some of the most common ticketing practices the Competition Bureau describes as “deceptive” include potential scammers impersonating official or authorized sellers.

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They may do this by creating websites, logos or even sponsored online ads that seem authentic at first glance but are designed to earn the trust of consumers “before stealing your money.”

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Another tactic the Bureau highlights is misleading pricing, where the final cost of a ticket may not be advertised at first.

Consumers who fall victim to misleading pricing could wind up facing much higher costs when the bill shows up due to mandatory fixed fees added after the fact.

2:14 Government’s World Cup Ticket Policy

The Competition Bureau also advises consumers not to give in to pressure tactics used by some ticket resellers. This may include displaying messages such as “Only a few tickets left!” or using countdown timers to make buyers feel they have to act quickly. The Competition Bureau says these methods, although sometimes genuine, could also be exaggerated or “entirely false.”

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Consumers are being urged to stay vigilant by purchasing event tickets from trusted sources, including directly from event organizers, venues or reputable ticketing platforms. The Competition Bureau adds to be cautious of ads or links that closely resemble official sites.

The secondary ticket market also poses risks for consumers, the Competition Bureau warns.

To ensure protection from scammers in these marketplaces, the Competition Bureau urges only making purchases that offer protections for buyers and avoid sellers who insist on unusual or non-traceable payment methods like gift cards, wire transfers and cryptocurrencies.

Consumers should also be cautious when faced with unusual pricing and pressure tactics.

The Competition Bureau suggests a way to verify ticket purchases, especially from resellers, is to verify event dates, venues and seating directly on the official event or venue websites before completing any purchase. Buyers should also use protected payment methods like credit cards where possible, as they offer added protection.

Finally, the Competition Bureau says consumers should always keep records, including confirmation emails and receipts, as well as screenshots of transactions and correspondence with resellers.