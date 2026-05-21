Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

‘Canada Strong Pass’ returning in June to spur domestic tourism again

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2026 3:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Destination Canada tourism outlook calls for banner year in 2026'
Destination Canada tourism outlook calls for banner year in 2026
Canada's tourism industry is on track for another banner year, according to the latest numbers from Destination Canada. Destination Canada's Joe Amati speaks with Global News Morning about what's driving the projected growth – Apr 23, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is bringing back the Canada Strong Pass next month, which offers discounts on Via Rail travel and admission to museums and national parks.

A news release from Canadian Heritage said the pass will be available from June 19 to Sept. 7.

It offers free entry to all Parks Canada sites and a 25-per-cent rebate on camping fees.

The pass also offers free Via Rail trips for people under 18 travelling with their parents, and 25 per cent off fares for travellers between 18 and 24 years old.

National museums are also offering free entry for children under 18 and 50 per cent off for people aged 18 to 24.

Participating provincial and territorial museums and art galleries will offer the same discounts.

Story continues below advertisement

Launched last summer, Canadian Heritage said the program led to a 6.5-percent increase in Via Rail Canada ridership, a 13 per cent increase in visits to Parks Canada sites, an average 15 per cent increase in attendance at national museums and an average 6.3 per cent increase in attendance at provincial and territorial museums and art galleries.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Megan Hope, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, said late last year that the agency reported about 14.5 million visitors from June 20 to Sept. 2.

Click to play video: 'Canada Strong Pass encouraging local tourism this summer'
Canada Strong Pass encouraging local tourism this summer

National historic sites managed by Parks Canada reported an increase in visitors of around 20 per cent, while national parks saw an approximate increase of nine per cent.

A document shared by Parks Canada last year said the Northwest Territories and Nunavut saw a combined 67 per cent increase in visitors. They received 2,960 visitors in 2025, up from 1,771 in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador saw a 58 per cent jump to 157,538 visitors in 2025, up from 99,985 in 2023.

All provinces and territories saw increases in the number of visitors — except Saskatchewan. That province reported 153,920 Parks Canada visitors in 2025, down 25 per cent from 205,265 in 2023.

The renewal of the Canada Strong Pass for this summer was announced last fall, at the same time as the winter pass, which was in effect from Dec. 12 to Jan.  15.

The pass is available to all visitors, whether they are Canadian or international visitors.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices