Squamish Nation ‘displeased’ by West Vancouver council dropping oral land acknowledgements

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw says it’s “displeased” that land acknowledgements may no longer be read aloud at District of West Vancouver council meetings.

At a Nov. 14 council meeting, new Mayor Mark Sager announced the district is scaling back its “tradition” of reading the “acknowledgement to our friends and neighbours, the First Nations,” at the start of each meeting, in part for efficiency.

“It is our hope that we have a meaningful relationship with the First Nations and that we do something more than just words,” he said.

“These words will be printed on the future agendas, but not necessarily read.”

The City of West Vancouver’s website contains a “Truth and Reconciliation” tab, which includes a land acknowledgement, a commitment to upholding the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and to informing staff and the public about residential schools.

“We acknowledge that we are on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Musqueam Nation. We recognize and respect them as nations in this territory, as well as their historic connection to the lands and waters around us since time immemorial,” it reads.

According to Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Council chairperson Khelsilem, the Squamish Nation was not consulted on the change in practice at West Vancouver council meetings, which was established in collaboration between First Nations and the district’s previous council.

“It’s a symbolic way to practise reconciliation in a small sense…. It’s also a way to identify that there is a relationship there between us and this government, that there’s an acknowledgement of the truth and the facts,” Khelsilem told Global News on Monday.

“When we see governments pulling back from these gestures, which really should be understood as an entry point to further work, it starts to feel like we’re drifting backwards.”

Sager was not available for an interview Monday.

On Nov. 14, he said he hopes no one interprets the council’s move as “any degree of disrespect,” and trusts that West Vancouver’s “First Nations friends will respect that decision as well.”

In a Nov. 18 letter to Sager, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw called for an immediate “council-to-council” meeting to discuss the impacts of the decision.

“We are displeased to see a decision which deemphasizes our historical connection to our lands and waters,” the letter states. “We come from rich oral traditions, therefore oral land acknowledgements demonstrate respect for our teachings and traditions.”

In an interview, Tsleil-Waututh Elected Chief Jen Thomas agreed.

“We are oral history people and that’s how we share our knowledge with our future generations,” she told Global News. “I think it’s just an excuse not to do it — 20 seconds to do a land acknowledgement. Simple.”

Thomas said she was “disappointed” and “shocked” to learn about West Vancouver’s decision, which takes both its council and her nation’s council several “steps backwards.”

“Now we have to work harder to move forward on our reconciliation journey.”

In its letter, the Squamish Nation said the decision “lacks the foundational respect required to build an authentic and meaningful relationship between our two governments.” The nation also questioned West Vancouver council’s understanding and commitment to reconciliation.

“The era of discriminating against us and dismissing our rights and title, and not acknowledging the jurisdiction that we have in our territory — that is an era that we want to leave behind,” said Khelsilem.

“We can do a lot of amazing things together when we work together…. It’s important that we make it known what is important to us.”