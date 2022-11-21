Several treated for smoke inhalation after suspected arson in Chilliwack, B.C.

See more sharing options

Several people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a suspected arson in Chilliwack, B.C. Monday morning.

Residents awoke to the sound of a fire in a townhouse complex in the 45000-block of Watson Road around 3:20 a.m., according to the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Eighteen firefighters found a working vehicle ablaze in the complex parking lot, which then spread to exterior of a unit in the three-storey building.

Residents helped crews douse the flames using their own garden hoses, while another crew helped evacuate the complex, a news release issued Monday states. The Chilliwack Fire Department said the fire “appears deliberately set.”

Several residents sustained smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital for observation. No firefighters were injured.

Residents reentered their units shortly after the fire was extinguished, the fire department said.

The RCMP is investigating the blaze and asks anyone with information to call them at 604-792-4611, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.