Knights edge Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie

Send this page to someone via email

Oliver Bonk went to his backhand and scored the game winner in a shootout as the London Knights edged the Soo Greyhounds 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

London arrived in the Sault a few hours earlier following a snowy trek from Flint, Mich., through the early morning. Their bus pulled up to the GFL Memorial Gardens at 4:23 a.m.

The Knights ground their way through the fatigue of three games in under 48 hours in three different cities to collect four of a possible six points.

Londoner Bryce-McConnell Barker robbed the Knights of a regulation win when he deflected a Kirill Kudravtsev shot into the London net 8:01 remaining in the third period.

Ryan Del Monte had put the Knights ahead 3-2 in the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Jim Van Horne / 980 CFPL

Denver Barkey and Logan Mailloux scored the first two goals for London. Their goals came one minute and 15 seconds apart.

Sean McGurn had a pair of assists on the afternoon. McGurn has the longest current point streak in the OHL at 12 games.

Tyler Savard and Mark Duarte scored the other goals for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Greyhounds outshot the Knights 42-19.

Brett Brochu made a season high 39 saves for London. Charlie Schenkel stopped 16 shots in goal for the Greyhounds.

Nicholl cashing in

WIlliam Nicholl was London’s third round pick from the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and he scored again on Saturday night for the St. Thomas Stars as they defeated Strathroy 8-1. Nicholl now has 11 goals and 27 points in 21 games for the Stars in 2022-23. Nicholl appeared in one pre-season game with the Knights. He played his minor hockey with the Ottawa Jr. Senators and Ottawa Myers Automotive.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Not making it helped William Nicholl to become a London Knight

This is junior hockey

The Knights left Flint, Mich., just after 10 p.m. but due to snows qualls and slippery roads around Lake Superior they did not arrive in Sault, Ste. Marie, Ont., until 4 a.m.

After a quick sleep, players and staff were up before 10 a.m. for the pre-game meal, then off to GFL Memorial Gardens at 11:40 a.m. to play the Greyhounds at 2 p.m.

New baby in the Aarssen family

Londoner and former Knight Scott Aarssen has welcomed a new edition to his family. Aarssen and his wife Jaime announced the birth of a baby daughter on Saturday. The Aarssens are now a family of six.

Scott played with the Knights from 2005-2009 and captained the team in his final major junior season. He spent three years at Western Univversity before going to play eight seasons in Great Britain. Aarssen announced his retirement from hockey in June of 2020.

Up next

London is in the midst of four consecutive games on the road. They will visit the Kitchener Rangers on Nov. 25 and then head to Oshawa, Ont., on Nov 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights return to Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 29 to meet the Guelph Storm for the first time this season.

Coverage of all games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.