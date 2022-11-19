London Knights power their way past Flint in second of home-and-home

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights scored three power play goals on their way to a 7-4 victory over the Firebirds in Flint, Mich., on Saturday night.

London’s power play ranked third in the Ontario Hockey League going into the game and caused fits for Flint throughout. The Knights worked the puck round and round the Firebirds zone on the man advantage and made good on three of their five opportunities with the extra man.

Sean McGurn opened the scoring at the 14:55 mark of the first period at even strength> He took a pass from Max McCue in front of the Flint net and deked the puck past St. Louis Blues prospect Will Cranley.

The Firebirds tied the game less than three minutes later on a power play as Tyler Deline’s point shot found its way through a pile of players in front. The teams went to their dressing rooms knotted 1-1 through 20 minutes.

Just 1:29 into the second period George Diaco put London ahead again when he deflected a Jackson Edward shot over Will Cranley to make it 2-1.

Isaiah George found Max McCue for the Knights first power play goal at the 10:14 mark of the middle period to make it 3-1 for London.

After Coulsen Pitre cut into the Knights lead, penalties began to become an issue for the Firebirds.

With Gavin Hayes in the penalty box Flint defenceman Artem Guryev was assessed a five-minute fighting major for a mix-up with McCue — a play where McCue wasnt penalized at all.

Landon Sim scored on the 5-on-3 man advantage and then Oliver Bonk wired a one-timer off the post and in as the power play continued.

Those goals came just 34 seconds apart.

Ethan MacKinnon added his second goal of the year in the third period to make it 6-2.

The Firebirds made a late push with goals by Tyler Deline and Riley Piercey to get within two but that’s where the Flint push finished.

McCue curled a backhand down the ice and into the empty net for his second goal and third point of the game.

George Diaco had a goal and three assists for the Knights. McGurn ended the game with a goal and two assists.

London outshot the Firebirds 32-28.

Billy Moskal returns to London, Ont., with a pair of assists

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed former Knights forward Billy Moskal of his overage season in the Ontario Hockey League. Moskal is now a member of the U of T Varsity Blues and he was back in London, Ont., Nov. 18 in a game against the Western Mustangs at Thompson Arena.

Moskal had two assists in a 4-2 Varsity Blue victory. the Sudbury, Ont., native has three goals and ten points in 11 games this year.

Up next

The Knights will visit the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

London has split two games so far this season with the Sault winning 4-2 on Nov. 13 and losing 1-0 in their second game of the year.

Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.