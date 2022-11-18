Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans take over Regina ahead of 109th Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

A province known for its green and white colours in support of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has officially turned blue.

The teams competing in the Grey Cup both wear blue, as it happens.

Fans from across the nation, including Winnipeg and Toronto, have gathered in Regina for the 109th Grey Cup and the venues are starting to fill up Friday as the game approaches.

Many Blue Bomber fans have made their way to Regina and are just getting the party started.

Sylvia Main and her daughter Barbara are two of those fans, attending their 30th Grey Cup together.

“We are excited, the Bombers are here, and it is going to be a fabulous Sunday,” said Sylvia. “Lets go blue for the cup and get that three-peat.

The Bombers are the defending CFL champions, having won the coveted Grey Cup in 2021 and 2019. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 public safety measures.

“The Bombers are going to win there is no doubt about it.”

John Couture, 71, from Winnipeg is attending his 49th consecutive Grey Cup this weekend, and will certainly be cheering on his Blue Bombers.

John and Nicki Clearwater are also in attendance for the big game, after driving down from Winnipeg earlier this week.

“We are long-time Bomber fans and it is really sweet when your team is in the game but also nerve-racking,” Nicki said with a laugh. “Though we aren’t too worried about it and we are confident and happy to enjoy the ride. We went 29 years without a Grey Cup, and so we went through all those painful years … now we are cheering our team on for the three-peat.”

And while Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are arriving in Regina for the game, those already in the city who normally cheer for the Saskatchewan Roughriders are left to choose which team they will cheer for.

Global News took to the streets of Regina to see which shade of blue they would be wearing – Bombers’ or Argo’s.

“I think I have to go with Winnipeg because they’re from the west,” one CFL fan said.

Another fan echoed that statement saying “I’m actually an Edmonton fan so I’ll probably be cheering for the Blue Bombers … I went to school in Winnipeg.”

One fan however, feels Winnipeg has had enough success over the last few seasons. “It’s a tough question but I’ll cheer for Toronto. Winnipeg has had enough wins lately,” they said.

While the Blue Bomber fans are in full force in Regina, there will always be those who cheer for the underdog.

The 109th Grey Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. CST.

