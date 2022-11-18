Menu

Sports

It’s mayor vs. mayor in friendly Grey Cup wager between Winnipeg and Toronto

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayors of Toronto and Winnipeg place wager over Grey Cup'
Mayors of Toronto and Winnipeg place wager over Grey Cup
WATCH: The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers go head-to-head on Sunday at the 109th Grey Cup. Mayors John Tory and Scott Gillingham join Candace Daniel to table a friendly wager.

When the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts compete for the Grey Cup Sunday in Regina, there’s a lot on the line for both cities — especially their respective mayors.

As is tradition, Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham and Toronto mayor John Tory are putting a friendly wager on the game.

The losing mayor has to fly the flag of the winning city at City Hall, as well as making a charitable donation to a food bank in the winning city.

And, of course, there’s bragging rights — something back-to-back champs Winnipeg have had for the past two years, but newly-elected Gillingham has never experienced as mayor.

“We’re excited. It’s electric in the city right now,” Gillingham told Global News on Friday.

“We’re looking for the team win, we’re looking for the third win, and it’s quite remarkable. It’s been since 1950 that the Bombers and the Argos played in the Grey Cup. It’s statistically remarkable when you think there are only nine teams in the league.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday. It’s going to be a great game. Saskatchewan folks are always great hosts.”

Read more: Winnipeg mayor — and his lucky jacket — looking forward to Grey Cup Sunday

While Toronto fans may have a reputation of being less rabid about the CFL than those in the Prairie provinces, Tory said the Argos absolutely have the backing of their city.

Trending Now

“I think the people are motivated — they’re pumped. And look, Winnipeg’s won two Grey Cups in a row, so it’s time to share,” he said.

“I think the fans are always there when it comes to being plugged into the Grey Cup, often by television — that’s been the case over the years — and it’s still a very, very solid football market for Canadian football.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting game, the weather conditions in Regina always make it interesting.”

Click to play video: 'It’s a Grey Cup mayoral showdown'
It’s a Grey Cup mayoral showdown

Both mayors are also committing to make donations to local food banks, regardless of the game’s outcome.

Neither, of course, is willing to accept defeat, with Tory saying he’s not even going to contemplate losing, and Gillingham already getting a City of Winnipeg flag ready to courier east to Toronto.

The Winnipeg mayor said he’s hoping to head to Saskatchewan this weekend to catch the action in person — while Tory said the timing of Toronto’s Santa Claus parade means he can’t attend in the flesh.

The mayors’ provincial counterparts may also be getting in on the action, with Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson tweeting a challenge to Ontario’s Doug Ford on Friday morning.

Stefanson said if Toronto wins, she’ll wear an Argos jersey, and challenged Ford to do the same with a Bombers sweater if Winnipeg three-peats.

