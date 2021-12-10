Winnipeg mayor — and his lucky jacket — looking forward to Grey Cup Sunday

As Winnipeggers get ready to watch their team play for a second consecutive Grey Cup championship Sunday, some fans are pulling out their lucky charms.

One high-profile Blue Bombers fan says he’s even been sleeping with his.

“I’m not a superstitious guy, but I wore a Winnipeg Blue Bomber jacket on the field in Calgary when we won (the 2019 Grey Cup) and I have been sleeping with it the last few nights,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman told 680 CJOB.

“I’m going to wear it again. I hope it brings us good luck.

“I’m very nervous about this game. I know the stats are good, but we’re going into their turf, their fans — we are the underdogs for this game. If we can go in and win back-to-back championships, that is going to be an incredible feat for an incredible team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bowman said he’ll be wearing his lucky jacket out to Hamilton, wearing it at the game, and then taking it home for a “good wash.”

The mayor said he’s looking forward to the trip to Hamilton, where the Bombers will take on the hometown Tiger-Cats, not only for the chance to take in the game. The media frenzy around the championship, he said, gives him a platform to talk about Winnipeg on a Canada-wide stage.

“I’ll be representing the city…. And what I love about the CFL when your team gets into the Grey Cup, it provides you a national platform to talk about all of the good things that are happening in our community, as well as what the team is doing in our community, and they’re doing a lot right now in a difficult year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we share a lot in common with Hamilton — we’re often underrated, they’re both blue-collar towns and CFL towns with a long history … and fortunately our history against them in CFL Grey Cup games is pretty good.

“Including the last one. And our first Grey Cup win was against the Hamilton team back then, in 1935.”

"Wishing our team all the very best. They're an incredible group and hopefully they can bring back the cup once again."

In our city hall update @Mayor_Bowman talks Winnipeg Blue Bombers, city employee vaccination rates, and funding for a warming shelter at 190 Disraeli. pic.twitter.com/IawYOASpND — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) December 9, 2021

The mayor — who won a friendly wager against his Regina counterpart Sandra Masters after the Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL‘s West Final — will also take on Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, with the loser having to wear the winning team’s jersey and display a life-sized cardboard cutout for 108 hours (in reference to the 108th Grey Cup).

Story continues below advertisement

3:16 Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup Winnipeg nurse heading to the 108th Grey Cup