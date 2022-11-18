Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating homicide after human remains identified of missing N.S. man

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:17 am
Global News Morning Halifax: November 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says human remains found last month in Springfield have been identified as Barry Albert, also known as Barry Mosher, who has been missing since August.

Police say they are investigating Albert’s death as a homicide.

Albert was last seen in Bridgewater on Aug. 21. He was reported missing a week later, on Aug. 28.

On Oct. 8, the RCMP Southwest Nova major crime unit found human remains at a property on Hastings Road in Springfield as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

The remains were identified as Albert on Nov. 18, police said in a release Friday.

“The missing person and human remains investigations have been merged into a homicide investigation, that is ongoing,” it said.

The investigation is being led by the RCMP Southwest Nova major crime unit, with assistance from the Bridgewater Police Sevice, the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office, the RCMP underwater recovery team, RCMP forensic identification services and Lunenburg District RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

