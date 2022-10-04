Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Major crime unit investigates disappearance of Nova Scotia man

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 4' Global News Morning Halifax: October 4
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the disappearance of a man from the Bridgewater area.

Police said in a Tuesday morning release that Barry Albert, also known as Barry Mosher, was last seen in Bridgewater on Aug. 21. He was reported missing a week later, on Aug. 28.

He was last seen on Ron Street in the town, and police said there have been unconfirmed reports that Albert was later seen in Wileville, N.S., the same day.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman dead, 3 others injured after head-on crash in Nova Scotia

Albert is described as being five feet nine inches, about 150 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s reported he had lost weight, RCMP said.

“When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The family has requested privacy in this difficult time.”

Police ask the public to “respectfully” spread the word through social media, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagNova Scotia RCMP tagMissing Man tagNova Scotia Crime tagMajor Crime Unit tagMissing Persons case tagNS crime tagBarry Albert tagBarry mosher tagbridgewater missing man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers