Woman dead, 3 others injured after head-on crash in Nova Scotia

A woman has died and three other people, including a child, were hospitalized after a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers from Lunenburg, as well as fire services and EHS, responded to a report of the collision between a sedan and SUV on Highway 10 in Pinehurst around 3:40 p.m.

“While on their way to the scene, officers learned the sedan was on fire in the roadway,” the release said.

“Upon arrival, our members located a 56-year-old female passenger deceased inside the SUV. The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old male, and a four-year-old female passenger were seriously injured and transported to hospital.”

It said the 77-year-old female driver of the sedan managed to escape the fire after the collision and was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The release said Highway 10 was closed for several hours but has since reopened. A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.