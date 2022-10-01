Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dead, 3 others injured after head-on crash in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 30' Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 30
Global News at 6 Halifax from Sept. 30, 2022.

A woman has died and three other people, including a child, were hospitalized after a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers from Lunenburg, as well as fire services and EHS, responded to a report of the collision between a sedan and SUV on Highway 10 in Pinehurst around 3:40 p.m.

“While on their way to the scene, officers learned the sedan was on fire in the roadway,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate break-in, theft at historic Nova Scotia church

“Upon arrival, our members located a 56-year-old female passenger deceased inside the SUV. The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old male, and a four-year-old female passenger were seriously injured and transported to hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement

It said the 77-year-old female driver of the sedan managed to escape the fire after the collision and was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The release said Highway 10 was closed for several hours but has since reopened. A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagNova Scotia RCMP tagCar crash tagFatal tagHead On Collision tagHead On Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers