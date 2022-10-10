RCMP says human remains found at N.S. home in ongoing investigation

Nova Scotia RCMP says human remains were found at a home in Annapolis Valley as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police said they searched a home on Hastings Road in Springfield, N.S., on Saturday, where they found human remains.
Police did not identify who the remains belonged to in the Monday release.
“Investigators believe the incident was isolated and that there’s no risk to the public,” read the release.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the RCMP’s major crime unit in the investigation.
Police said more information will be released.
