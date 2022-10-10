Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP says human remains found at N.S. home in ongoing investigation

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 2:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 7' Global News at 6 Halifax: Oct. 7
Global News at 6 Halifax from Oct. 7, 2022.

Nova Scotia RCMP says human remains were found at a home in Annapolis Valley as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police said they searched a home on Hastings Road in Springfield, N.S., on Saturday, where they found human remains.

Read more: Man charged after shots fired at home northeast of Truro

Police did not identify who the remains belonged to in the Monday release.

Trending Stories

“Investigators believe the incident was isolated and that there’s no risk to the public,” read the release.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the RCMP’s major crime unit in the investigation.

Police said more information will be released.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagBody Found taghuman remains found tagRCMP Major Crime Unit tagspringfield police tagHastings Road body tagSpringfield body found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers