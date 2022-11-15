Contractor defrauded woman of more than $1M, Toronto police allege

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three arrests have been made after a contractor defrauded at least 15 victims, one of whom lost more than $1 million.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said a 75-year-old woman hired a contractor to do renovations at her home in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

She was allegedly defrauded of more than $1 million and police said further investigation determined there were more victims.

From February 2011 to October 2022, another 14 victims in the Greater Toronto Area were defrauded “in the same manner” of more than $400,000 in total, the release said.

Police added that five of those victims were also elderly.

Investigators said the contractor operated under the following names: In Time For Finishing Touches, Scala Exteriors, AFS Contracting and Design, and Upper Level Renovations.

On Monday, officers arrested three Toronto men.

Antonio Sinopoli, 54, was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.

Wayne McNeil, 45, was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, while Francesco Sinopoli, 27, faces one count of fraud over $5,000.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-7318 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.