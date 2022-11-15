Man charged in connection with series of robberies in Toronto, Mississauga: police

See more sharing options

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a series of robberies in the Toronto area, police say.

Toronto police said between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, officers received reports of seven robberies in the Yorkville, Downtown-Yonge, Islington-City Centre West and Regent Park areas.

Officers said one robbery was reported in the Dundas Street East area of Mississauga.

According to police, in each incident, a man entered the premise and approached a teller.

“The man then handed the employee a note and demanded cash,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said in some of the incidents, the man allegedly obtained a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

Officers said on Monday, a suspect was arrested.

“At the time of arrest, the man was found in possession of a quantity of stolen cash,” police alleged.

Officers said 59-year-old John Tiano of no fixed address has been charged with eight counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, three counts of uttering threats and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

Police said Tiano was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.