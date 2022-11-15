Woman, 89, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

An 89-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle being driven by a man in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough Tuesday morning.

Montreal police say the collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m. when the woman was crossing the street at the intersection of St-Denis and Beaubien streets.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver, a 41-year-old man, was treated for shock at the scene.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area as an investigation gets underway.