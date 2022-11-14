COP15 security preparations bring disruptions to downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

While world leaders continued to meet in Egypt for the COP27 environmental conference, in Montreal Monday, preparations for the upcoming COP15 were underway.

Work crews have begun blocking off streets surrounding the Palais de Congrès ahead of the talks on biodiversity, which will be held in early December.

Large cement barriers are blocking a section of Viger Street as crews begin the first phase of construction for a large security fence around the perimeter of the conference hall.

“Once Viger is done then we will go to Saint-Antoine. We’re doing one street after another in order to limit the impact of the construction work,” City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city will be hosting close to 10,000 people from 195 countries. Sabourin says it’s important the event is safe and secure.

A significant security perimeter will be installed on Viger, Saint-Antoine, Saint-Urbain and Jean-Paul Riopelle streets.

“The one thing I can say about the fence, it’s going to be tall and heavy and meet the international standards for that event,” Sabourin said.

Only one lane will be open for motorists during the conference.

While it will be a nightmare for drivers, public transit users are also affected.

A number of STM buses have been diverted around the area as of Monday, at the request of authorities.

The following bus lines have been rerouted: 55, 129, 361, 363 and 365.

Place D’Armes metro station adjacent to the venue will be completely closed for the duration of the event, beginning Dec. 1 and lasting until Dec. 20.

Meanwhile, more police officers will be deployed to monitor the Champ de Mars and Square-Victoria stations.

Story continues below advertisement

With major snarls expected, more than 20 officers will be dedicated to directing traffic in the area around the centre.