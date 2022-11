See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the house fire occurred just before 9 a.m. in the Gladstone Avenue and Dupont Street area.

According to police, officers were assisting the fire department.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

