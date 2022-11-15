2023 Grammy Awards nominations: See the list of music contenders

Some of the music industry’s biggest names are among the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. From Beyoncé to Harry Styles, several of the world’s most beloved musicians scored recognition during Tuesday’s nominations.
Beyoncé led the pack this year, scoring nine nominations, eight of which are for her album Rennaissance. With these nominations, Beyoncé is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations received by any one artist.
Kendrick Lamar followed closely behind and received eight nominations.
British singer Adele was also honoured with seven nominations. The upcoming Grammy Awards will be reminiscent of the 2017 award show, when Adele’s 25 beat out Beyoncé’s Lemonade for album of the year.
Read more: Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
This year, the Grammy Awards introduced five new categories, including songwriter of the year and a special merit award for the best song for social change.
The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. It will take a different approach than song of the year, which awards the songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.
The best song for social change award will recognize music with lyrics that address a timely social issue or vulnerable community and promotes awareness, raises consciousness and builds empathy.
Despite the Grammys’ attempt to seem more in tune with the times, several rap and R&B artists have again refused their albums for consideration. Canadian musicians Drake and The Weeknd both withheld their solo projects — Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM — from the nomination ballot. (Drake did, however, receive three nominations for his features on various songs.)
In 2020, The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammys, calling them “corrupt” after he received zero nominations despite having 2020’s biggest single, Blinding Lights. That same year, Drake claimed the “disconnect” between the Grammy Awards and popular music was making the accolade insignificant.
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he said.
During Tuesday’s livestream, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson were among the presenters.
The other additional new Grammy categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.
The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.
—
Album of the Year
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
As It Was, Harry Styles
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
Song of the Year
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
ABCDEFU, Gayle
As It Was, Harry Styles
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
Easy on Me, Adele
Yet to Come, BTS
Woman, Doja Cat
As It Was, Harry Styles
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Thank You, Diana Ross
When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson
Higher, Michael Bublé
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Rap Performance
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Vegas, Doja Cat
Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & Glorilla
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beautiful, DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA
Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems
First Class, Jack Harlow
Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live), Latto
Best Rap Song
God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems
Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug
Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best R&B Performance
Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Over, Lucky Daye
Here With Me, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
’Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Keeps on Fallin’, Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
Best R&B Song
Cuff It, Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton
Best R&B Album
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Candy Drip, Lucky Daye
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Best Dance Recording
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
Intimidated, Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
Best Rock Song
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blackout, Turnstile
Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs
Best Rock Performance
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Crawl!, Idles
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost
We’ll Be Back, Megadeth
Kill or Be Killed, Muse
Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Blackout, Turnstile
Best Alternative Music Album
WE, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Björk
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
In His Arms, Miranda Lambert
Live Forever, Willie Nelson
Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne
Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You (Revisited), Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
’Til You Can’t, Cody Johnson
Doin’ This, Luke Combs
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
If I Was a Cowboy, Miranda Lambert
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift
I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die, Willie Nelson
Best Latin Pop Album
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Viajante, Fonseca
Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
Dharma +, Sebastián Yatra
Best Comedy Album
The Closer, Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
Sorry, Louis C.K.
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
A Little Brains, a Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
Best Musical Theatre Album
A Strange Loop, Original Broadway Cast
Caroline, or Change, New Broadway Cast
Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast
MJ the Musical, Original Broadway Cast
Mr. Saturday Night, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast
Six: Live on Opening Night, Original Broadway Cast
Best Songwriter, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
—
For a complete list of the 2022 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammys site.
— with files from The Associated Press
Comments