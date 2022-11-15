2023 Grammy Awards nominations: See the list of music contenders

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the music industry’s biggest names are among the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. From Beyoncé to Harry Styles, several of the world’s most beloved musicians scored recognition during Tuesday’s nominations.

Beyoncé led the pack this year, scoring nine nominations, eight of which are for her album Rennaissance. With these nominations, Beyoncé is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations received by any one artist.

Kendrick Lamar followed closely behind and received eight nominations.

British singer Adele was also honoured with seven nominations. The upcoming Grammy Awards will be reminiscent of the 2017 award show, when Adele’s 25 beat out Beyoncé’s Lemonade for album of the year.

This year, the Grammy Awards introduced five new categories, including songwriter of the year and a special merit award for the best song for social change.

The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. It will take a different approach than song of the year, which awards the songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.

The best song for social change award will recognize music with lyrics that address a timely social issue or vulnerable community and promotes awareness, raises consciousness and builds empathy.

Despite the Grammys’ attempt to seem more in tune with the times, several rap and R&B artists have again refused their albums for consideration. Canadian musicians Drake and The Weeknd both withheld their solo projects — Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM — from the nomination ballot. (Drake did, however, receive three nominations for his features on various songs.)

In 2020, The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammys, calling them “corrupt” after he received zero nominations despite having 2020’s biggest single, Blinding Lights. That same year, Drake claimed the “disconnect” between the Grammy Awards and popular music was making the accolade insignificant.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he said.

During Tuesday’s livestream, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson were among the presenters.

The other additional new Grammy categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.

—

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

As It Was, Harry Styles

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

Song of the Year

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

ABCDEFU, Gayle

As It Was, Harry Styles

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

Easy on Me, Adele

Yet to Come, BTS

Woman, Doja Cat

As It Was, Harry Styles

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Thank You, Diana Ross

When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson

Higher, Michael Bublé

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Rap Performance

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

Vegas, Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd & Glorilla

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beautiful, DJ Khaled Featuring Future and SZA

Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live), Latto

Best Rap Song

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

Wait for U, Future Featuring Drake and Tems

Pushin P, Gunna and Future Featuring Young Thug

Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Over, Lucky Daye

Here With Me, Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

’Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Keeps on Fallin’, Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra

Best R&B Song

Cuff It, Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton

Best R&B Album

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Candy Drip, Lucky Daye

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Best Dance Recording

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Rosewood, Bonobo

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel

Intimidated, Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees, Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Best Rock Song

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout, Turnstile

Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs

Best Rock Performance

Old Man, Beck

Wild Child, The Black Keys

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams

Crawl!, Idles

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday, Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost

We’ll Be Back, Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed, Muse

Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout, Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

WE, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Björk

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

In His Arms, Miranda Lambert

Live Forever, Willie Nelson

Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne

Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You (Revisited), Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

’Til You Can’t, Cody Johnson

Doin’ This, Luke Combs

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

If I Was a Cowboy, Miranda Lambert

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Taylor Swift

I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die, Willie Nelson

Best Latin Pop Album

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Viajante, Fonseca

Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Dharma +, Sebastián Yatra

Best Comedy Album

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

Sorry, Louis C.K.

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

A Little Brains, a Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Best Musical Theatre Album

A Strange Loop, Original Broadway Cast

Caroline, or Change, New Broadway Cast

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast

MJ the Musical, Original Broadway Cast

Mr. Saturday Night, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast

Six: Live on Opening Night, Original Broadway Cast

Best Songwriter, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

—

For a complete list of the 2022 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammys site.

— with files from The Associated Press