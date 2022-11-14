Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 10:41 pm
Nickelback performs during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday June 29, 2016. View image in full screen
Nickelback performs during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada’s top music talent.

Lead singer Chad Kroeger and his bandmates Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, will be ushered into the Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Edmonton next year on March 13.

READ MORE: Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger says everyone’s been pronouncing his last name wrong

The 12-time Juno winners, whose hit singles include “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar,” will also perform on the live Junos broadcast.

Click to play video: 'How Nickelback Feeds the Machine'
How Nickelback Feeds the Machine
Story continues below advertisement

The band’s induction announcement was part of a media event Monday in Edmonton where organizers said Calgary native Tate McRae would be among this year’s performers.

Trending Now

They also confirmed the return of several Juno Week events that were paused during the pandemic.

The Juno Cup, a Canadian celebrity hockey showdown, the Juno Songwriters’ Circle and Juno Fan Fare, an event where fans can meet the musicians, are back on the calendar in the week leading up to the big show.

Canadian music manager Ron Sakamoto will be the recipient of the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his lifelong contributions to the country’s music industry.

MusicentertainmentJuno AwardsJunosRockmusiciansNickelbackRock And RollHannaChad KroegerCanadian Music Hall of FameRoock n' roll
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers