Support overwhelms Summerland Legion after Remembrance Day theft

After suffering a devastating loss at the hands of thieves this Remembrance Day, the Summerland Legion has received an outpouring of support from the public.

The Legion said thieves broke into its building and caused thousands of dollars of damage to the ATM, several doors and electronic equipment. Poppy fund donations totalling about $700 were stolen and the branch said it will also have to pay the $1,000 insurance deductible.

To the Legion workers’ surprise, the public has stepped up and already raised a few thousand dollars.

In less than 24 hours, an online fundraiser raised over $3,600.

“It’s just phenomenal. I can’t believe how the community has come behind us,” said Summerland Legion president Margaret Lynum. “I can’t believe how they’ve come in to help. It means the world to us. Now you know that the legion really means something to a lot of people.”

Lynum says the support hasn’t only been from Summerland residents but from people who live across the province.

“I had people come from Princeton. I had a gentleman come from Castlegar. I’ve had phone calls from the Vancouver area,” Lynum said.

The legion will be installing new security systems, more secure doors and other upgrades with the money raised.

“We have been struggling. But all of a sudden when people heard about it, everybody is coming out,” Lynum said.

The Summerland Legion is accepting donations in-person at the branch or online. More details are available at summerlandlegion.com.